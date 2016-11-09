FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Malaysian PM says Trump appealed to Americans who want less foreign interference
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 10 months ago

Malaysian PM says Trump appealed to Americans who want less foreign interference

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak talks to the media beside Indonesia's President Joko Widodo after a bilateral meeting at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 1, 2016.Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak congratulated U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying the Republican victor had appealed to Americans who wanted to see the United States less embroiled in intervention abroad.

"His appeal to Americans who have been left behind – those who want to see their government more focused on their interests and welfare, and less embroiled in foreign interventions that proved to be against US interests – have won Mr Trump the White House," Najib said in a statement.

Najib said he looked forward to continuing a partnership with the United States under Trump's presidency.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
