Merkel offers to work with Trump on basis of democratic values

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday congratulated U.S. Republican Donald Trump on his election victory and offered to work closely with him on the basis of the values of democracy, freedom, respect for the law and for the dignity of people.

"Germany and America are bound together by values - democracy, freedom, respecting the rule of law, people's dignity regardless of their origin, the color of their skin, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political views," Merkel said.

"On the basis of these values, I am offering to work closely with the future President of the United States Donald Trump," she added.

Merkel said working with the United States remained a key pillar of Germany's foreign policy.