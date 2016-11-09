FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Putin congratulates Trump on election win
November 9, 2016 / 8:53 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin congratulates Trump on election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated businessman Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election in a telegram on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Putin expressed hope for joint work to restore Russian-American relations from their state of crisis, and also to address pressing international issues and search for effective responses to challenges concerning global security," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also said he was sure a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington would serve the interests of both countries, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning

