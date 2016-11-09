Russia's sovereign fund head says Trump win will ease geopolitical tensions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday he believed Donald Trump's presidential victory would reduce geopolitical confrontations.

"A less confrontational U.S. foreign policy will unlock major opportunities for joint (Russia-U.S.) trade and investment," Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a statement.

Dmitriev said he believed financial markets would recover quickly "just as they did after the Brexit vote."