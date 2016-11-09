Egypt's Sisi says spoke to Donald Trump by telephone, congratulated him on win

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke to Donald Trump on the telephone on Wednesday, congratulating him on his victory in the U.S. presidential election and seeking to foster closer diplomatic ties, an Egyptian presidency statement said.

"The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed his utmost appreciation to the president, pointing out that his was the first international call he had received to congratulate him on winning the election," the statement said.

"President Trump said he looked forward to meeting the president (again) soon."