10 months ago
Must accept Trump win but not what most Germans wanted: German foreign minister
November 9, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 10 months ago

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier waits to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday that U.S. Republican Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election was not what most Germans had wanted and added that Washington's foreign policy would no longer be as foreseeable as it has been.

"The result is not to be underestimated. The result is different from what most people in Germany desired. But of course we have to accept it," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"In the course of the election campaign Donald Trump has found critical words about Europe and Germany. We must adjust to the fact that American foreign policy will get less predictable in the near future," he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

