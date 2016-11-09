EU-U.S. free trade deal is not dead after Trump victory: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States is not dead despite Republican Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday.

Asked at a news conference if the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) was dead, Steffen Seibert said: "No".

During the run-up to the election Trump made attacks on international trade deals a cornerstone of his campaign, saying they have cost U.S. jobs.