10 months ago
EU-U.S. free trade deal is not dead after Trump victory: Germany
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 10 months ago

EU-U.S. free trade deal is not dead after Trump victory: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The free trade deal being negotiated between the European Union and the United States is not dead despite Republican Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday.

Asked at a news conference if the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) was dead, Steffen Seibert said: "No".

During the run-up to the election Trump made attacks on international trade deals a cornerstone of his campaign, saying they have cost U.S. jobs.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
