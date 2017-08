Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks at a campaign rally in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. September 8, 2016.

(Reuters) - Green Party nominee Jill Stein is filing requests in Pennsylvania to start a recount of votes in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, Politico reported on Monday.

Recount requests were filed on Monday in more than 100 precincts in the state, Politico said, citing her campaign.