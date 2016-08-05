FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy PM hints he wants to host Clinton at G7 meeting
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Italy PM hints he wants to host Clinton at G7 meeting

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi leaves the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hinted on Friday that he hoped he would be hosting Hillary Clinton rather than Donald Trump at a G7 leaders' meeting in southern Italy next year.

"I respect every vote of our American friends," Renzi told reporters in Rio de Janeiro just hours before the city was due to hold the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

"I will host the G7 in Taormina in May 2017 and obviously as a democrat I hope I can host the new president, whoever she will be," he said, grinning. "But as prime minister I will wait for the next president of the United States."

Billionaire Trump, who won the Republican Party nomination, and former U.S. Secretary of State Clinton, a Democrat, will contest the U.S. presidential election in November.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.