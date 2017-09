Businessman and Republican candidate for president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday refused to pledge to forgo a run as an independent if he does not win the Republican Party’s nomination.

“I will not make the pledge at this time,” Trump said. He was asked about a potential independent run during the first Republican presidential debate. The party is concerned that an independent candidate could steal votes from its nominee and help the Democratic candidate in the November 2016 election.