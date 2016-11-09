Factbox: Wall St. analysts' calls on U.S. stocks after Trump win

(Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States on Tuesday, after a hard-fought race with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Wall Street analysts revised their views on several sectors, based on the likely impact of Trump's stated policies. At least two equity strategists lowered their S&P 500 year-end target, citing heightened uncertainty.

Following is a roundup of key analyst actions on U.S. stocks and sectors following Trump's win:

S&P 500 INDEX .SPX

** BMO cuts 2016 year-end target to 2,100 from 2,250

** Fundstrat Global Advisors cuts year-end target to 2,225 from 2,325

** BofA Merrill maintains year-end target at 2,000

** Goldman Sachs keeps year-end target of 2,100

** UBS reiterates year-end target of 2,150

DOWNGRADES

Auto Parts Suppliers

** Magna International (MGA.N) (MG.TO), Lear Corp (LEA.N), Delphi Automotive

(DLPH.N), BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), American Axle (AXL.N), Adient (ADNT.N):

BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" rating, citing greater risk of change

with respect to trade and NAFTA

Healthcare Services

** LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT.O): BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from

"neutral"

** Universal Health Services Inc (UHS.N), Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N): BofA

Merrill cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

** UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), HealthSouth Corp (HLS.N), HCA Holdings Inc

(HCA.N) and Amedisys Inc (AMED.O): Mizuho downgrades to "neutral" from "buy"

on extreme risk of Obamacare being repealed or replaced

Utilities

** American Water Works Co Inc (AWK.N): BofA Merrill raises to "buy" as co's

dominant size and scope would position it to benefit the most from increased

infrastructure spend and privatization

Renewable Energy

** SunPower Corp (SPWR.O): BofA Merrill cuts to "neutral" from "buy", saying

investor sentiment toward the solar sector should continue to decline as

Trump intends to reduce federal spending on climate change

Companies with Mexico exposure

** Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N): BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from

"buy"; says Trump win creates uncertainty for company as Mexican beer

accounts for over 50 pct of company's sales

** Kansas City Southern (KSU.N): BofA Merrill cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

and removes from U.S. 1 list; KSU generates more than 40 pct of its revenue

from Mexico

UPGRADES

Steel Sector

** U.S. Steel Corp (X.N), Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N): Jefferies upgrades

to "buy" rating, saying industry should benefit from Trump's protectionist

trade policy

** Commercial Metals (CMC.N): BofA Merrill raises to "buy" from

"underperform," given increased likelihood of protectionist action and

infrastructure stimulus spending

Defense Sector

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): Deutsche Bank upgrades Pentagon's No. 1

weapons supplier to "buy" from "hold" on likely uptick in defense spending

** BWX Technologies BWTX.N: Drexel Hamilton raises to "buy," saying

Trump's stated aim of increasing size of navy's fleet will act as

meaningful mid-term catalyst to company's sales