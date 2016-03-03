Romney aims to stop Trump at Republican convention: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney is aiming to block Donald Trump from winning the nomination for president at the party’s convention, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source close to Romney.
The goal is to lock him out of the convention, CNN said.
