Romney says he will vote for Cruz in Utah presidential caucus

Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney pauses and smiles as he delivers a speech criticizing current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Friday announced he will vote for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in Utah’s Tuesday nominating contest, citing a desire to halt the momentum of party front-runner Donald Trump.

“Today, there is a contest between Trumpism and Republicanism. Through the calculated statements of its leader, Trumpism has become associated with racism, misogyny, bigotry, xenophobia, vulgarity and, most recently, threats and violence. I am repulsed by each and every one of these”, Romney, the 2012 Republican Party nominee, wrote on Facebook.

“The only path that remains to nominate a Republican rather than Mr. Trump is to have an open convention,” he said.

“At this stage, the only way we can reach an open convention is for Senator Cruz to be successful in as many of the remaining nominating elections as possible.”