Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney introduces current Republican presidential candidate John Kasich at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who has led a movement to derail Donald Trump’s nomination, said on Friday he would not consider running for the White House.

In an interview with CNN, Romney said he will not vote for either Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, or Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.