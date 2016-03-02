FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Romney to make 'major speech' on 2016 presidential race: Fox
March 2, 2016

Republican Romney to make 'major speech' on 2016 presidential race: Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) takes part in an onstage interview with The Atlantic Editor-in-chief James Bennet (L) at the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will make a “major speech” on the 2016 White House race on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Fox News said there was no sign that Romney was set to enter the 2016 race, citing people close to the 2012 White House hopeful.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. EST.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

