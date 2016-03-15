FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All clear at Rubio campaign office after white powder scare
March 15, 2016 / 10:08 PM / a year ago

All clear at Rubio campaign office after white powder scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio listens to the invocation from a backstage area before a campaign rally at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio said his staff was safe after his Washington campaign headquarters was evacuated over a suspicious white powder.

“Glad campaign staff in DC is all safe! Thanks to DC emergency personnel,” Rubio said in a tweet.

Campaign spokesman Alex Conant told the Washington Post that the substance, which was found by a worker in an envelope at around 4 p.m., turned out to be laundry detergent.

Rubio was campaigning on Tuesday in his home state of Florida, one of five states holding primaries for the Republican party.

A suspicious substance found at the Houston campaign headquarters of U.S. Republican presidential contender Senator Ted Cruz last week was determined to be non-toxic, a local media report said, citing a Cruz campaign official.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

