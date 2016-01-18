Republican candidate Rubio: Fed needs clear rules to guide rate hikes

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Waverly, Iowa, United States, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

CORALVILLE, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday that the Federal Reserve should approach interest rate increases according to clear rules to make future hikes predictable.

The U.S. senator from Florida commented on Fed policy during a small news conference in between a series of five appearances in eastern Iowa. A few hundred people attended each event.

“There’s too much talk about the Fed, too much attention to the Fed,” he said. “Economic growth is the result of free enterprise.”

Rubio, who has been criticized for missing Senate votes, recently made an appearance to support an “Audit the Fed” bill, which is also supported by Bernie Sanders, the Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Vermont. It did not pass.

