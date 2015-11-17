FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican candidate Rubio says U.S. intelligence capability weakened
November 17, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

Republican candidate Rubio says U.S. intelligence capability weakened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday the United States’ intelligence capabilities had been weakened, and he said some of his rivals seeking the White House in 2016 had helped that effort.

“The weakening of our intelligence gathering capabilities leaves America vulnerable, and that is exactly what’s happened,” said Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida. He said his Senate colleague Ted Cruz of Texas had voted to hamper intelligence gathering.

(Reporting by Erin McPike and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Walsh)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

