Republican candidate Rubio says U.S. intelligence capability weakened

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday the United States’ intelligence capabilities had been weakened, and he said some of his rivals seeking the White House in 2016 had helped that effort.

“The weakening of our intelligence gathering capabilities leaves America vulnerable, and that is exactly what’s happened,” said Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida. He said his Senate colleague Ted Cruz of Texas had voted to hamper intelligence gathering.

