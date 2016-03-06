FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Rubio projected to win Puerto Rico: media
March 6, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Republican Rubio projected to win Puerto Rico: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Senator Marco Rubio addresses the crowd while campaigning in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio was projected to win Puerto Rico, CNN and NBC reported on Sunday, giving the Florida senator his second win in the state-by-state nominating contest for the November election.

With a quarter of the votes counted, Rubio had secured nearly 75 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Sandra Maler)

