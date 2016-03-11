FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. candidate Rubio: conditions not right for Israel-Palestinian two-state solution
#U.S. Elections
March 11, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. candidate Rubio: conditions not right for Israel-Palestinian two-state solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Friday that he doesn’t believe conditions currently exist for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I just don’t see the conditions right now for that,” Rubio said at a news conference at a Jewish temple in West Palm Beach, Florida. “Two-state solutions involves the idea that there are two parties that are willing to agree to that, and there are not.”

“I think Israel is willing to be incredibly accommodating and have proven their willingness to do so,” he said. “The Palestinian Authority has never shown any willingness, in fact they have turned down some very generous offers in the past.”

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

