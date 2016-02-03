FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania Senator Toomey endorses Marco Rubio for president
February 3, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania Senator Toomey endorses Marco Rubio for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions witnesses at the Senate Finance Committee in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Wednesday endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio for the party’s nominee in the November U.S. presidential election.

“I think Marco Rubio is the strongest candidate to go up against Hillary Clinton ... but my real motivation is I think he’s going to be a really good president,” Toomey said in an interview on CNN, referring to the Democratic front-runner in the race for the Nov. 8 election.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

