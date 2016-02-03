Pennsylvania Senator Toomey endorses Marco Rubio for president

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions witnesses at the Senate Finance Committee in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Wednesday endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio for the party’s nominee in the November U.S. presidential election.

“I think Marco Rubio is the strongest candidate to go up against Hillary Clinton ... but my real motivation is I think he’s going to be a really good president,” Toomey said in an interview on CNN, referring to the Democratic front-runner in the race for the Nov. 8 election.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

