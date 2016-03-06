Republican Rubio projected to win Puerto Rico: media

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Senator Marco Rubio addresses the crowd while campaigning in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio was projected to win Puerto Rico, CNN and NBC reported on Sunday, giving the Florida senator his second win in the state-by-state nominating contest for the November election.

With a quarter of the votes counted, Rubio had secured nearly 75 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.