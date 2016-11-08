Russia to bar U.S. diplomats from monitoring its elections: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. authorities telling them that U.S. diplomats will not be allowed to conduct monitoring of future Russian elections, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying.

The move was Russia's response to what it says was U.S. obstruction of Russian diplomats seeking to monitor Tuesday's U.S. presidential election for possible violations, RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.