10 months ago
Russia to bar U.S. diplomats from monitoring its elections: RIA
November 8, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

Russia to bar U.S. diplomats from monitoring its elections: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. authorities telling them that U.S. diplomats will not be allowed to conduct monitoring of future Russian elections, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying.

The move was Russia's response to what it says was U.S. obstruction of Russian diplomats seeking to monitor Tuesday's U.S. presidential election for possible violations, RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
