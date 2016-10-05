Kremlin says regrets way Russia is being used in U.S election campaign

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Russia and President Vladimir Putin had become what it called an inseparable part of the U.S. election campaign, saying it was fed up with Russia usually being presented in a negative light.

It made the comments after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said a day earlier that Russia had broken a deal with the United States over a ceasefire in Syria and that Putin did not respect U.S. leaders.

"Of course we would like our country to be mentioned only positively, but to our regret we know that the Russian card and mentioning our president have practically become an inseparable part of America's election campaign," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.