FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mike Pence warns of 'consequences' if Russia hacked emails
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 27, 2016 / 4:14 PM / a year ago

Mike Pence warns of 'consequences' if Russia hacked emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence (R) arrive to speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. July 26, 2016.Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday vowed there would be "serious consequences" if the FBI determines Russia is behind recent hacking attempt and is meddling in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

"If it is Russia and they are interfering in our elections, I can assure you both parties and the United States government will ensure there are serious consequences," the Indiana governor and Donald Trump's running mate said in a statement.

Pence's comments come as the FBI is investigating the release of sensitive Democratic Party emails. He spoke moments after Trump told reporters that it's "far-fetched" to think Russia hacked Democrats to help him.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.