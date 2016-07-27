Mike Pence warns of 'consequences' if Russia hacked emails

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday vowed there would be "serious consequences" if the FBI determines Russia is behind recent hacking attempt and is meddling in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
"If it is Russia and they are interfering in our elections, I can assure you both parties and the United States government will ensure there are serious consequences," the Indiana governor and Donald Trump's running mate said in a statement.
Pence's comments come as the FBI is investigating the release of sensitive Democratic Party emails. He spoke moments after Trump told reporters that it's "far-fetched" to think Russia hacked Democrats to help him.
