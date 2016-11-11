FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia says expects sanctions to stay in place despite Trump win
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

Russia says expects sanctions to stay in place despite Trump win

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gestures during a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Jericho November 11, 2016.

Maria Tsvetkova

2 Min Read

JERICHO, West Bank (Reuters) - Russia expects Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict to stay in place despite Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"Our position is that sanctions will remain unchanged," Medvedev told a news conference in Jericho on the West Bank after earlier meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Irrespective of the results of elections in any country, including in one as important as the United States of America, our assumptions remain unchanged," he said.

Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored rival Hillary Clinton in the U.S. vote on Tuesday. That led some to speculate that sanctions on Russia could be eased since Trump is widely viewed as friendly to the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to do its part to fully restore ties with Washington following the election of Trump.

A senior diplomat also said the Russian government was in touch with members of Trump's political team during the U.S. election campaign.

Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
