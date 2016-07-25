FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House will not comment on Democratic email hack probe
July 25, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

White House will not comment on Democratic email hack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will not speculate on who might be behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, a spokesman said on Monday amid concerns hackers working for Russia may be attempting to influence the U.S. presidential election.

"We know that there are a variety of actors, both state and criminal, who are looking for vulnerabilities in the cyber security of the United States and that includes Russia," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. The administration would let law enforcement take the lead on releasing findings about the cyber intrusion, he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
