White House will not comment on Democratic email hack probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will not speculate on who might be behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, a spokesman said on Monday amid concerns hackers working for Russia may be attempting to influence the U.S. presidential election.

"We know that there are a variety of actors, both state and criminal, who are looking for vulnerabilities in the cyber security of the United States and that includes Russia," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. The administration would let law enforcement take the lead on releasing findings about the cyber intrusion, he said.