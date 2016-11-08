FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Tiger tips Clinton, bear backs Trump in Siberian zoo's mock vote
November 8, 2016 / 12:19 PM / 10 months ago

Tiger tips Clinton, bear backs Trump in Siberian zoo's mock vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tiger and polar bear in a Siberian zoo made contrasting predictions of the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. election when invited to choose between pumpkins representing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Female tiger Yunona favored a pumpkin carved with the image of Clinton, the Democratic nominee, while polar bear Felix opted after some deliberation for one bearing the name of Republican candidate Trump.

The Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, which released a video of the two, said the animals faced a tough choice as the pumpkins had been filled with fresh meat and fish, both favorite treats with Yunona and Felix.

Reporting by Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
