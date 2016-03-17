Republican Ryan rejects Trump warning of riots in presidential race

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday rejected a warning by Donald Trump of riots if the businessman does not win the Republican presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election.

Asked about Republican front-runner Trump’s warning, Ryan told reporters that “nobody should say such things.” He added: “To even address or hint to violence is unacceptable.”

Ryan, who will oversee Republicans’ convention in July to pick the party’s presidential candidate, said he does not think he will have to denounce Trump as a candidate.