House Speaker Paul Ryan to rule out 2016 presidential candidacy

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers a speech on "the state of American politics" to interns on Capitol Hill in Washington March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will make a statement to the media on Tuesday ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate, a Ryan aide said.

“He’s going to rule himself out and put this to rest once and for all,” the aide said. Ryan will make his statement to the media at Republican National Committee headquarters at 3:15 pm EST/1915 GMT. In a Wisconsin radio interview earlier Tuesday, Ryan said he wanted to be “crystal clear” that he will not allow his name to be placed in nomination for president at the party convention in July.