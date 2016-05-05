FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan says he is not ready to endorse Trump: CNN
May 5, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

House Speaker Ryan says he is not ready to endorse Trump: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he is not ready to support or endorse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I‘m just not ready to do that at this point. I‘m not there right now,” Ryan, a Republican, said in an interview with CNN.

Ryan, who added he hoped to support Trump’s candidacy, was making his first public comments since Trump’s Republican primary rivals dropped out of the race for the White House this week.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish

