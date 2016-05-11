FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speaker Ryan says he would step down as Republican convention chair if Trump asks: report
May 9, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Speaker Ryan says he would step down as Republican convention chair if Trump asks: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday he would step down as chairman of the Republican Party’s July convention if presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump asked him to do so, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter said on Twitter.

“.@SpeakerRyan on whether he’d step down as convention chair if Trump asks: I’ll do whatever he asks me to do,” Christian Schneider, one of the newspaper’s columnists, tweeted.

Ryan also said in the interview he is steadfastly opposed to a third-party candidate, even if it were 2012 party nominee Mitt Romney, Schneider said in another tweet.

Reporting by Megan Cassella in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

