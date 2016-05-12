U.S. House Speaker Ryan: Meeting with Trump 'encouraging'

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a news conference following a closed Republican party conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he was “very encouraged” following his meeting with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump earlier on Thursday, adding that the process to unify the party would talk time.

“We had a very good and encouraging, productive conversation,” Ryan, the top elected Republican in the United States, told reporters at his weekly news conference.