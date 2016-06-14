U.S. House Speaker: Banning Muslims not in U.S. interests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banning Muslims from entering the United States is not in the nation's interest, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday, standing in stark contrast to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's call to limit Muslim immigration.
"I do not think a Muslim ban is in our country's interests," Ryan, the nation's top elected Republican, told reporters, adding that people entering the country should face a "robust security test" but not a religious test.
