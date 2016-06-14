FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker: Banning Muslims not in U.S. interests
June 14, 2016 / 3:03 PM / a year ago

U.S. House Speaker: Banning Muslims not in U.S. interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) waits to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured), before Modi speaks at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banning Muslims from entering the United States is not in the nation's interest, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday, standing in stark contrast to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's call to limit Muslim immigration.

"I do not think a Muslim ban is in our country's interests," Ryan, the nation's top elected Republican, told reporters, adding that people entering the country should face a "robust security test" but not a religious test.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
