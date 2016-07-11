House speaker Ryan to address Republican convention: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan will address the Republican National Convention this month after his staff reached a deal with party officials and the campaign of presidential candidate Donald Trump, Politico reported on Monday.

Ryan, who had publicly vacillated over whether or not to support his party's controversial nominee, will deliver a 10-minute speech that focuses on "the sharp contrast between Republican ideas and four more years of Obama-like progressive policies; and the need for conservatives to unite around Republican candidates in advance of a critical election,” an aide to the speaker was quoted as saying.