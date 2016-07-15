FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan on Pence: 'No better choice'
July 15, 2016

House Speaker Ryan on Pence: 'No better choice'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 14, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's choice of Mike Pence as a running mate on Friday, saying the Indiana governor comes from "the heart of the conservative movement."

"I can think of no better choice for our vice-presidential candidate. We need someone who is steady and secure in his principles, someone who can cut through the noise and make a compelling case for conservatism. Mike Pence is that man," Ryan said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
