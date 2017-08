Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, responding to remarks by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, said on Sunday said Muslim fallen Army Captain Humayun Khan made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

"His sacrifice - and that of Khizr and Ghazala Khan - should always be honored. Period." Ryan said in a statement.