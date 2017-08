Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence waves at supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday said he endorsed U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is seeking re-election in a primary contest next week.

Pence made the comments in an interview on Fox News, one day after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declined to endorse Ryan in the Wisconsin race.