U.S. House Speaker Ryan to focus on protecting Republican congressional majorities: spokeswoman

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a copy of his party's "A Better Way" reform agenda at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Monday suffered another political setback when U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan distanced himself from the Republican presidential candidate's troubled campaign.

Ryan, according to someone familiar with a conference call held by the speaker and House Republican lawmakers, will not campaign with Trump in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections and will not defend the Republican Party nominee.

The source did not say whether Ryan intended to withdraw his support for Trump. But a spokeswoman added that the Wisconsin congressman will focus on maintaining a Republican majority in the House.