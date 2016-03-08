FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan calls Trump, Cruz to discuss House Republican agenda: report
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 8, 2016

Ryan calls Trump, Cruz to discuss House Republican agenda: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan fist bumps moderator Carrie Sheffield. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan called Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas, to brief them on House Republican attempts to create a bold, election-year agenda, the Hill newspaper reported on Monday.

Ryan will also be calling U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor John Kasich, the other contenders for the Republican nomination for the Nov. 8 election, the newspaper quoted a Ryan aide as saying.

No other information about the calls was given, the paper said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
