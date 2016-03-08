Ryan calls Trump, Cruz to discuss House Republican agenda: report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan called Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas, to brief them on House Republican attempts to create a bold, election-year agenda, the Hill newspaper reported on Monday.

Ryan will also be calling U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor John Kasich, the other contenders for the Republican nomination for the Nov. 8 election, the newspaper quoted a Ryan aide as saying.

No other information about the calls was given, the paper said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney)

