Trump says not ready to support House speaker's agenda

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at the start of a campaign victory party after rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz dropped after the race for the Republican presidential nomination, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not ready to support the policy agenda being advanced by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the nation’s top elected Republican, who said earlier he was not ready to endorse Trump.

“I am not ready to support Speaker Ryan’s agenda,” Trump said in a statement. “Perhaps in the future we can work together and come to an agreement about what is best for the American people.”