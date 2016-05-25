House Speaker Ryan to speak with Trump Wednesday night

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are to speak by telephone on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for Ryan said.

“This is not an endorsement call,” spokesman Zack Roday said. Ryan, the top U.S. elected Republican, on Wednesday continued to withhold his support from Trump for the presidential nomination, saying he was not ready to endorse the real estate billionaire. Ryan set up the call with Trump to continue discussing the party’s campaign agenda, a Ryan aide said.