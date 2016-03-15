FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

House Speaker Ryan calls for less violence on presidential campaign trail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday condemned efforts to disrupt political rallies, but said all presidential candidates must bear responsibility to help curb violence at campaign events and create a less hostile atmosphere.

“All candidates have an obligation to do what they can do ...provide an atmosphere of harmony, to reduce violence, to not incite violence,” Ryan told reporters, speaking after a string of chaotic events that have been most notable at campaign rallies for front-runner Donald Trump.

Separately, Ryan said he has spoken with Trump and the three other Republicans vying for the party’s nomination and received a good reception for the House’s planned agenda. He still plans to support the eventual Republican candidate in the November presidential election, he added.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

