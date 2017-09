U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will meet with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Thursday, a source familiar with the plans said.

Sanders met earlier on Thursday with President Barack Obama, who later endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president.