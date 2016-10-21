FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanders falls short in election - in Britain
October 21, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

Sanders falls short in election - in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Larry Sanders, the brother of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, poses in the Green Party office in Witney, Britain October 18, 2016. Picture taken October 18, 2016.Juris Abramenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' elder brother has failed to be elected to the British parliament.

Larry Sanders was running as the Green Party candidate for the vacated House of Commons seat of former prime minister David Cameron in Witney, in the southern English countryside near Oxford.

He came fourth out of 14 in a by-election on Thursday night, trailing the winning Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat party candidates.

Sanders, who spoke in favor of his brother's candidacy earlier this year at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, moved to Britain in the late 1960s.

For eight years he was an elected local government councillor in Oxfordshire.

The by-election attracted the traditional array of unusual political groups, including the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, the Bus-Pass Elvis party and the Eccentric Party of Great Britain.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Kevin Liffey

