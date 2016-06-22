FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sanders: It doesn't appear that I'm going to be the nominee
June 22, 2016 / 8:18 PM / a year ago

Sanders: It doesn't appear that I'm going to be the nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders prepares to speak for a video to supporters at Polaris Mediaworks in Burlington, Vermont., U.S., June 16, 2016.Matt McClain/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said that while he does not think he will be the party's nominee for the Nov. 8 election, he will likely speak at the Democratic National Convention in July, according to an interview with C-SPAN.

"It doesn't appear that I'm going to be the nominee," Sanders, a U.S. Senator from Vermont, said in the interview, which is set to air on Wednesday. "If for whatever reason they don't want me to speak, then whatever. But I do think I'll speak at the convention."

Reporting by Alana Wise

