Sanders: It doesn't appear that I'm going to be the nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said that while he does not think he will be the party's nominee for the Nov. 8 election, he will likely speak at the Democratic National Convention in July, according to an interview with C-SPAN.

"It doesn't appear that I'm going to be the nominee," Sanders, a U.S. Senator from Vermont, said in the interview, which is set to air on Wednesday. "If for whatever reason they don't want me to speak, then whatever. But I do think I'll speak at the convention."