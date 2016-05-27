FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanders disappointed after Trump pulls out of debate
#Politics
May 27, 2016 / 9:13 PM / a year ago

Sanders disappointed after Trump pulls out of debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in San Pedro, California, U.S., May 27, 2016.Kevork Djansezian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed disappointment on Friday after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would not debate Sanders ahead of California's June 7 primary.

"I heard that he was going to debate me, then I heard that he was not going to debate me, then I heard that he was going to debate me. Now you’re telling me that he is not going to debate me. Well, you know, I hope that he changes his mind again," Sanders said in a video clip posted on an ABC News Twitter account.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
