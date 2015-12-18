FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanders' campaign in contact with Democratic party after reported data incident
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
December 18, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Sanders' campaign in contact with Democratic party after reported data incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign on Friday said it is in touch with the Democratic National Committee following reports that a campaign staffer breached data related to rival Hillary Clinton.

“We are in communications with the DNC trying to resolve the matter,” Sanders’ campaign spokesman Michael Briggs said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.