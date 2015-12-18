Sanders' campaign in contact with Democratic party after reported data incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign on Friday said it is in touch with the Democratic National Committee following reports that a campaign staffer breached data related to rival Hillary Clinton.

“We are in communications with the DNC trying to resolve the matter,” Sanders’ campaign spokesman Michael Briggs said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.