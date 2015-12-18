FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic National Committee awaiting review of Sanders data breach
December 18, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Democratic National Committee awaiting review of Sanders data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee is asking for a full accounting of a data breach by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign into confidential data of rival candidate Hillary Clinton‘s, but access to files will be restored once the review is complete, a DNC spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the DNC is in constant contact with the campaign and will give access to DNC files back to the campaign once it completes the review and shows what it did to fix the problem.

The spokesman said the campaign was being treated based on data agreements the DNC has with each campaign, and either of the other campaigns would be treated the same way.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

